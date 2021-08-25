Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane supporting Paralympics in Tokyo

Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane
Irish Wheelchair Association, Clane is fully supporting Irish Paralympians in Tokyo.
The banner says: "Good Luck to our 2020 Paralympians from the John Sullivan Centre in Clane."
The Irish Wheelchair Association in Clane offer supports to people with physical disabilities living in the North Kildare Area.
The group said: "Best wishes especially to Kildare’s Patrick Monaghan. We are so proud of them all."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.