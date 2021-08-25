Newbridge family calls for recognition of 1941 Army tragedy in which relative was injured

The family of a late Newbridge resident who was blinded in one eye due to a tragic accident in the Glen of Imaal in 1941 has called for greater recognition for those killed and injured in the little-known incident.

The family of a late Newbridge resident who was blinded in one eye due to a tragic accident in the Glen of Imaal in September 1941 have called for greater recognition of those killed and injured in service.

A total of 16 soldiers tragically died in an explosion in the military training area in the Wicklow Mountains.

Battery Sergeant Patrick (Thady) McNamara, who lived in Newbridge until his death aged 80 in 1992, was later given treatment and rehab and worked as a switchboard operator at Magee Barracks.

His grand daughter Elaine O’Connor, who runs the homecare company Affinity Plus Home Support, said the soldiers who were killed and injured in the 1941 accident should never be forgotten.

She told the Leader: “People like my grandfather deserve recognition for their service and their bravery and this tragedy and its victims should never be forgotten.”

She added: “His life was so different to the one he could have had if he hadn’t been injured in the incident.”

In 1986, a memorial was unveiled near the location in the Glen of Imaal where the explosion occurred — a granite plaque bearing the names of the 16 who died on that day.

Elaine added: “The 80th anniversary is next month and these men need to be remembered for their sacrifice. It would be a fitting gesture if the Taoiseach laid a wreath at the scene of the accident.”

Patrick, who was stationed in Magee Barracks in Kildare town, married local lady Julia Conway and they went on to raise seven girls and three boys, of which there were two sets of twins.

On that fateful day Patrick was seriously injured in the explosion sustaining injuries resulting in him losing his right eye, and serious injuries to his hearing resulting in deafness.

After many months of extensive treatment in the Eye and Ear Hospital, St Bricin’s Military hospital and General Military Hospital Curragh Command, he was Medically Discharged from the Defence Forces.

He was offered employment as a switch operator in Magee Military Barracks where he remained until his retirement.

Elaine added: “He died on July 31, 1992, just a week short of his 80th birthday.

“He is buried with his wife Julia and their son Vincent.”

Patrick came to live with Elaine’s family in Newbridge when she was four years old.

Elaine added: “He was a wonderful man, full of stories and I always felt he knew everyone in the whole world!

“No matter where we were people always came to say hello and chat to him.

“Even though his eyesight was very bad he was still an avid reader. He read books

right up until his death.

“He passed on his interest in reading to me, he was a very knowledgeable man.”

After the tragedy, a fleet of lorries and ambulances carried the wounded to the Curragh military hospital, about 40km away.

The dead were later laid out in the Curragh mortuary.

A convoy of army lorries later carried the coffins out of the Camp, led by an artillery colour party and a military band as troops lined the roads.