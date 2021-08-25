LATEST: New family restaurant opens at Kildare Village

Saba cuisine
Saba, the award-winning Thai and Vietnamese Restaurant group, is opening at Kildare Village on Friday.
The restaurant will seat 130 guests indoors, offers private dining facilities, and boasts a south-facing outdoor dining Terrace seating 45 guests.
The restaurant will open all day, seven days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with some delicious new additions as well as all the Saba’s signature Thai and Vietnamese dishes and cocktails.
The restaurant will also offer shoppers and Kildare locals ‘Thai on the fly’ with a food take-out menu, carefully selected wine offerings, cocktails to go, breakfast options, pastries and coffee.
Saba’s Paul Cadden has said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to bring the Saba experience to Kildare Village.
"We have been working hard behind the scenes to create a Saba location that the whole family can enjoy.
"I am so proud of what our team has achieved and I look forward to welcoming you to our newest location."
