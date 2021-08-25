Bicycle hire facility being planned for Sallins

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a new development in Sallins.
Being proposed is a bicycle hire and repair outlet on the banks of the Canal.
The building will also contain a reception area and retail space on the ground floor.
A studio apartment will be located upstairs for short-term tourist letting.
