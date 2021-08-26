Warning about leaving dogs in cars during hot weather

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí have advised motorists to never leave pets in parked cars during hot weather.
Officers said that parking in the shade or leaving windows open is not sufficient in high temperatures.
Gardaí said:
