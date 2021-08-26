Search our Archive

26/08/2021

WANTED: Kildare mums and babies needed for new TV series

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Mums and their babies or toddlers are being sought for a TV drama filming in Dublin.

Movieextras.ie are casting for a “baby yoga” class scene.

Mums are asked to apply using their baby’s name a with a photo of them and their babies.

The shoot takes place in Dublin on September 1.

Mums need to be available the full day for filming and would be required to attend a Covid test one or two days beforehand


See more information on this link.

