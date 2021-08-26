Six towns and villages in Kildare selected for grants scheme for shopfronts and streetscapes

The Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021 initiative, which will provide grants of up to €8,000 to property owners to improve street facades (either residential or commercial) and shopfronts, has been announced by Kildare Co Council.

This €320,000 of activity is funded by the Department of Rural & Community Development as part of “Our Rural Future”, the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland.

The Scheme applies to the following towns/villages in County Kildare:

Sallins, Castledermot and Ballitore, Kilcock, Monasterevin and Rathangan

The types of projects that could be supported include:

Strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts

Commissioning of murals in towns and villages

Upgrade or restoration of old shopfronts

Green enhancement of entrances/terraces with planting

Illumination and lighting of architectural features

Installation of street furniture

Decluttering of shopfronts with removal of unnecessary signs / wires.

Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil, said “I welcome this project and the support from the Minister for the roll out of this essential support for the communities in Sallins, Castledermot and Ballitore, Kilcock, Monasterevin and Rathangan The aim of the Scheme is to improve the visual appearance of our urbanstreetscapes which increases pride and confidence in our towns and villages, making them more attractive places to live. We in Kildare County Council look forward to working with communities, and owners of business and residential premises in these locations.”

Speaking about the scheme, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey said “Kildare County Council is delighted to roll out this scheme and work in partnership with the Department to support regeneration in rural locations of County Kildare. It’s great to see Kildare taking every opportunity to support towns and businesses moving forward. Enhancing our streetscapes will create a positive energy in our urban centres which in turn will attract higher footfall and help our local businesses to flourish at this most challenging of times for them.“

Explaining the application process, Jacqui Mc Nabb, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said, “grants of up to 100% or €8,000 per premises can be provided under this scheme and now is the time to avail of this opportunity and we will support communities in whatever way we can to ensure that each town gets a good level of projects supported under the scheme”. McNabb concluded by saying, over the coming weeks we will make ourselves available to assist with applications, which can be submitted online at https://submit.link/oR up to 2pm on Tuesday 7th September 2021.

If you require further information log on to https://www.localenterprise. ie/Kildare/Enterprise- Development/Colour-Kildare- Town-Village-Renewal-Scheme/

or have any enquiries please contact: Local Enterprise Office, Kildare County Council; Tel: 045 980 838 or by emailing: localenterprise@ kildarecoco.ie

Additional Information:

This measure is targeted at towns or villages with a population of up to 15,000 people.

Commercial, residential or unoccupied buildings in town/village centre locations, as defined by the local authority, will be considered eligible.

Projects must be completed by 31st Oct 2021.