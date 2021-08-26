Search our Archive

26/08/2021

McDonald's in Kildare join forces with FoodCloud to deliver meals to charities and community groups

mcdonalds mcdonalds mcdonalds

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

McDonald’s Ireland has today announced a new partnership with environmental social enterprise FoodCloud which will have a positive impact on charities in Kildare.   

 

The partnership will see McDonald’s provide €50,000 of funding to the non-profit organisation, which FoodCloud will use to provide the equivalent of 150,000 meals to their network of more than 700 charities and community groups across the country. In addition, McDonald’s distribution centres in Ireland will continue to donate surplus food stock to FoodCloud.   

 

Covid-19 has provided significant funding challenges for the charity sector. Due to increased demand from their network of charity and community group partners, FoodCloud’s three hubs in Cork, Dublin and Galway distributed 77% more food in 2020 than in 2019 along with an additional increase in demand for logistical support.   

 

McDonald’s donation of €50,000 will help support FoodCloud’s work with its charity partners in distributing meals to those who need them. Since their first donation in March 2020, McDonald’s has donated 31 tonnes of food which FoodCloud has redistributed to more than 153 charities and community groups across Ireland.   

 

Alistair Reid, Director of Operations and Franchising, McDonald’s Ireland said: “At the outset of the pandemic, McDonald’s donated surplus stock to FoodCloud and we were amazed by the great work that FoodCloud does in communities across Ireland, alleviating food insecurity for thousands of people. As an organisation, FoodCloud is leading the way in this country in ensuring that no good food goes to waste. McDonald’s is proud to support FoodCloud in its effort to tackle the issue of food waste, while also ensuring the distribution of much-needed meals to over 700 local charities and community groups nationwide.”  

 

Aoibheann O’Brien, FoodCloud Co-Founder & Partnerships Director said: “There has been a strong existing relationship in place between McDonald’s and FoodCloud. Thanks to McDonald’s continued support, we are in a position to redistribute 150,000 meals to our charity partners. This will have a hugely positive impact on charities, many who work with the most vulnerable in society.”  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media