McDonald's in Kildare join forces with FoodCloud to deliver meals to charities and community groups

McDonald’s Ireland has today announced a new partnership with environmental social enterprise FoodCloud which will have a positive impact on charities in Kildare.

The partnership will see McDonald’s provide €50,000 of funding to the non-profit organisation, which FoodCloud will use to provide the equivalent of 150,000 meals to their network of more than 700 charities and community groups across the country. In addition, McDonald’s distribution centres in Ireland will continue to donate surplus food stock to FoodCloud.

Covid-19 has provided significant funding challenges for the charity sector. Due to increased demand from their network of charity and community group partners, FoodCloud’s three hubs in Cork, Dublin and Galway distributed 77% more food in 2020 than in 2019 along with an additional increase in demand for logistical support.

McDonald’s donation of €50,000 will help support FoodCloud’s work with its charity partners in distributing meals to those who need them. Since their first donation in March 2020, McDonald’s has donated 31 tonnes of food which FoodCloud has redistributed to more than 153 charities and community groups across Ireland.

Alistair Reid, Director of Operations and Franchising, McDonald’s Ireland said: “At the outset of the pandemic, McDonald’s donated surplus stock to FoodCloud and we were amazed by the great work that FoodCloud does in communities across Ireland, alleviating food insecurity for thousands of people. As an organisation, FoodCloud is leading the way in this country in ensuring that no good food goes to waste. McDonald’s is proud to support FoodCloud in its effort to tackle the issue of food waste, while also ensuring the distribution of much-needed meals to over 700 local charities and community groups nationwide.”

Aoibheann O’Brien, FoodCloud Co-Founder & Partnerships Director said: “There has been a strong existing relationship in place between McDonald’s and FoodCloud. Thanks to McDonald’s continued support, we are in a position to redistribute 150,000 meals to our charity partners. This will have a hugely positive impact on charities, many who work with the most vulnerable in society.”