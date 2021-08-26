BARGAIN: Cheap Wexford home is 10 mins from beach

The property in Bridgetown
This mid-terrace three bedroom house is just a ten minute drive from Kilmore Quay.
The property in Bridgetown, Co Wexford requires refurbishment, is going for sale at the BidX1 auction next month with a guide price of €150,000.
The home extends to approximately 88 sq. m (947 sq. ft).
Bridgetown is approximately 15km south west of Wexford Town and 145km South of Dublin.
The subject property is located in the Hazelwood development, accessed via the R736.
Local amenities include Cullenstown Beach, Kilmore Quay, together with a range of shops, bars and restaurants in nearby towns and villages.
Transport in the area includes regular bus service 390, the R736 and R738.
