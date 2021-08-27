Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Alleged rape accused is remanded in custody at Naas court

Kildare Now Reporter

editor@kildarepost.com

A man being prosecuted for alleged rape appeared by court via videolink on August 5.

At a previous Naas District Court hearing it was alleged  the 20 year old man  had sex with a teenage girl and now faces an allegation of rape and sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between October and December 2018 at different locations.

Sgt Jim Kelly told Naas District Court on July 28 it would be alleged that the man - then aged 17 - had intercourse with a girl - then aged 14 - and that they were known to each other.

Bail was opposed by the gardai because of the seriousness of the allegation and that he may attempt to evade the gardaí.

The court also heard that the man was homeless for a period in Dublin city.

Defending solicitor David Powderly said that the pair were in a relationship for a year and have a common interest in cars.

He said that the defendant believed that the girl was aged 16 at the time and “that was what she told him.”

On August 5, Sgt Kelly sought a further remand custody to September 1.

The defendant told the court that he wanted to be brought to be brought to court on that day.

