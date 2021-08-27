Man is constantly damaging mother's home, Naas court is told

Naas Courthouse
A woman claimed at Naas District Court her home is being constantly being damaged by her son was granted a protection order.
The woman said the man, aged in his late twenties, constantly intimidates and bullies her and behaves aggressively.
It was also alleged that his behaviour is relentless.
The pair live together in a property which has been altered and she gave him part of the house, she claimed.
She said he works from home but she had to pay the bills.
She said her son has lost his livelihood following an accident but she cannot keep carrying him.
“My spirit is gone, I’m just beat at this stage,” she said.
She said he never helps with any of the work and she said she has a dog which she believes will protect her.
