'Ex-wife goes through house like a whirlwind', Naas court hears

A man’s ex-wife turns up at their home to kick doors and throw objects around, it was claimed at Naas District Court on August 19.
Applying for a protection order, the man said he had got one previously for “harm she has done.”
He said they split up over a year ago and his ex wife’s behaviour is creating stress for his pregnant girlfriend.
The court heard the woman lives elsewhere and she co-owns the house with the man.
He said she turns up unannounced, pulls stuff out of drawers, kicks doors and “goes through the house like a whirlwind.”
Judge Miriam Walsh did not grant the order pointing out that the man had moved his girlfriend in and adding that the house is his wife’s property as well and she is entitled to access.
