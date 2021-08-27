Search our Archive

27/08/2021

New guide launched to help Kildare businesses get all Covid-19 supports they're entitled to

New guide launched to help businesses get all supports they are entitled to

Alison McGinley, MD of Tax Assist

Business owners are being urged to make sure they are not missing out on government support still available to them with the next phase of the roadmap approaching fast.

After frequent changes, some confusion around eligibility and when schemes will wind down has set in.

TaxAssist Accountants, an accountancy network for SMEs, has launched a free, consolidated, guide that brings together all of the remaining supports, including their planned end dates.

The document acts as a practical checklist for business owners who want to ask themselves: am I still getting all the supports I could be getting?

Speaking about the guide, Declan Browne CPA of TaxAssist Accountants Newbridge said: "The key thing to say is the support is there so don’t miss out.

"Business owners are busy re-establishing their businesses and they don’t have the time to spend online researching the latest updates from each government agency.

"Add to that the fact that some information on the internet is now out of date and you can see how there is confusion.

"If you want to see at a glance what might apply to you, how much you can get and how you go about applying step by step then this is the guide for you."

 The guide is available to download for free online at www.taxassist.ie/newbridge and is available via TaxAssist’s app.

TaxAssist’s dedicated COVID-19 hub https://www.taxassist.ie is also updated weekly with new information.

 

