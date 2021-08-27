WARNING: Park in disabled parking bay and face €150 fine

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí have appealed to all motorists to avoid parking in disabled parking bays unless authorised to do so.
A vehicle found in such a bay without a disabled parking permit will be fined €150.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Disabled parking bays are limited and it is important that they are only used by people who are authorised to stop or park in them.
"Unfortunately, when the disabled parking bays are all occupied, holders of a valid disabled parking permit often have to abandon their plans and wait until such time when a bay becomes available again for them.
"If you are detected stopped or parked in a disabled parking bay and you do not hold a valid permit to do so, you will be liable to pay a fixed charge penalty notice of €150.
"Think before you park!"
