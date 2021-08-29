Missing person posters at Kildare bus stops

The poster at Kildare Village bus stop
Friends and family of a young man missing since last week have erected posters at Kildare bus stops.
Gardaí in Portlaoise are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Jarren O'Brien, who is missing from Portlaoise, Co Laois since Thursday, 26th August, 2021.
Posters have been placed at Dublin Coach bus stops in Kildare which has services going to and from Portlaoise.
Jarren is described as being 6 foot in height with a stocky build
He has long red/blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Jarren was wearing a a t-shirt with "Champ" written on it and grey shorts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
