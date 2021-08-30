Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 30

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Connolly Snr

Gurteenoona, Athy Road, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Sharon and Ann, sons Aidan, Eugene, Pat and Derek, sisters Vera and Maura, brothers Brendan, Tom and Eugene, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a family funeral will take place. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Monday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm (HSE guidelines in place). Removal on Tuesday at 1:50pm (travelling via the Drawbridge) arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 2:30pm. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route , in the churchyard and in the cemetery, with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Rosie) Gallagher

Rose Brook, Drogheda Row, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her loving sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, the staff and fellow residents of Rose Brook.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Tuesday at 10:30am arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times.

You can leave your condolences on the online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult.

Rosie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on: http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Bridget Kavanagh (née Dowling)

Ballitore, Kildare



Bridget Kavanagh, nee Dowling, late of Crookstown House, Ballitore, Athy, Co Kildare. Who sadly passed away on the 29th August, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff of St Anne's Ward St Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Beloved wife of the late Steve. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Clare, son in law Ronan, grandchildren James, Ciara and Aibhe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday evening to The Church of Ss Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 1st September, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

May Bridget Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 50 people in the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Bridget's family at the bottom of the page, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

The death has occurred of Pat O'BRIEN

Marino, Dublin / Ballitore, Kildare



O’BRIEN Pat (Late of Dublin 3 and formerly of Calverstown, Ballitore, Co. Kildare) August 27th 2021. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of Ann’s Homecare, Cloghran and St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5. Beloved husband of the late Carmel, loving father of Joan, Thomas, Helen, Nuala, Olive, Julie Anne, Michael and the late Aidan and beloved brother of Bridie. Sadly missed by his cherished eighteen grandchildren and great-grandson, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government Covid-19 advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but the funeral Mass can be viewed online at 11.30am on Wednesday, September 1st, at https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/, followed by a private cremation service. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the “Condolences” section below on this www.rip.ie page. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5 or at www.sfh.ie. House private.

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) O'FARRELL

Ailesbury Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Belfast, Antrim



O'FARRELL Terence (Terry) Ailesbury Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare and late of Belfast, Co. Antrim - 27th August 2021. Terry, loving husband of the late Margaret; sadly missed by his adored daughter Maureen, brothers Jim, Frankie and Timothy, sisters Kathleen and Maureen, sisters -in-law, brothers- in -law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.





May Terry Rest in Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Yvonne (Helen) Holmes (née Fogarty)

Athy, Kildare / Glasnevin, Dublin



Yvonne (Helen) Holmes, Rheban Cottage, Castlemitchell, Athy passed away on 23rd August 2021. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Beloved mother to Síobhan, David and Derek, she will be sadly missed by her daughter Síobhan, sons David and Derek, grandchildren, son-in-law daughters-in-law, sisters Phyllis, Marie and brother James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Removal on Monday, 30th August, to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed, and can be viewed by clicking on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Co Dublin.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Mary Hughes (née Quirke)

Osbertown Park, Sallins, Kildare / Tipperary Town, Tipperary



Hughes (nee Quirke) Osbertown Park, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Rathkea Mount Bruis, Tipperary Town, Co. Tipperary, August 24th, 2021, Mary. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Betty and brother Gus. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Brian, son Stephen and his partner Khloe, brothers John, Martin and Joe, uncle Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, colleagues in St. James' Hospital Dublin and the Alzheimers Association, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Mass for Mary will take place in Church of the Assumption, Lattin on Sunday, 29th August 2021, at 2pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed live on https://funeralslive.ie/mary-hughes

The death has occurred of Michael (Micheál) Leonard

Formerly of Killaslon, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe, Galway / Rathangan, Kildare



Leonard, Michael (Micheál). Formerly of Killaslon, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe, County Galway, / Ellistown, Rathagan, County Kildare, / Harrow, London and Middlesex.

Michael passed away suddenly, on Saturday, 7th August 2021, after a short illness. Michael, dear brother of Maureen, Sean, Philomena, Joe, Patricia, Margaret, Angela, Bridie, Eugene, Geraldine and the late Patrica, Fr. Pat, Frank, Jimmy, and Treasa. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Service on Monday, 6th September, at 11:15 am in Saint Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Dunkery Road, Woodhouse Park, Portway, Wythenshawe, Manchester, M22 0WR followed by cremation at 1 pm in The Manchester Crematorium, Barlow Moor Rd., Chorlton, Manchester M21 7GZ.

Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/stanthonyswythenshawe