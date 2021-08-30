Naas hospital
There is severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital today.
Some 22 people are being treated on trolleys, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
This is more than all of the other hospitals in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin facilities.
The next most overcrowded hospitals are the Mater and St Vincent’s, each of which have six patients on trolleys.
At Portlaoise Hospital, there are two patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 16.
