30/08/2021

BREAKING: Hit-and-run in Newbridge this morning leads to Garda appeal for information

Gardaí are investigating a hit and run traffic collision in the Rosconnell area of Newbridge, at 10.20am this morning.

A woman in her 40s was seriously injured in the incident.

A garda spokesperson said: "The injured woman was standing beside a car when she was struck by a blue-coloured hatchback car which failed to remain at the scene.  

"Two stationary cars were also damaged in the collision. 

"Garda are carrying out a technical examination of both cars and an investigation is underway." 

The injured woman was taken to Tallaght Hospital and is in a serious condition.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212.

