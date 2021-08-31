'Unified Opposition': Kildare TD hits out at British Government policies up North

Kildare Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has expressed his disdain for the British Government's proposed prosecution amnesty.

His comments follow after the UK government last month announced plans to end all prosecutions in Northern Ireland for incidents up to April 1998, at the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Deputy Lawless, who is also the Chair of the Oireachtas Justice Committee, took to his official Twitter account to criticise the proposed amnesty.

Various politicians from around the country, including those allied with the DUP, the SDLP, the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland and Sinn Fein.

He said: "I joined reps from across the island at Belfast City Hall today to express our unified opposition to British Government proposals to close down historic inquires and grant general amnesty."

He doubled down on his views by adding: "Families of victims deserve the truth and to know what happened to their loved ones."

Deputy Lawless' comments have received a mix of both praise and criticism online.

Deputy Lawless previously joined Clem Ryan of KFM on Tuesday's edition of the Kildare Today programme, where they also spoke about the recent meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.