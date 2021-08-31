NEW: Penneys planning €75m logistics centre outside Newbridge

Retail giant Penneys is planning a state-of-the-art logistics centre for its parent company Primark outside Newbridge.

Dozens of jobs could be created with the proposed €75m facility which will span a massive 500,000 square feet and sit on a 38 acre site at Great Connell off the R445.

A planning application on the proposed facility is expected to go before Kildare Co Council soon.

The planned location is close to the new Keurig Dr Pepper plant and a large 211-acre land bank the IDA purchased in 2019.

Penneys already has a large warehouse in Naas Enterprise Park.

Minister of State and Kildare South Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon welcomed news of the new proposed Primark development.

He said: “Having engaged with senior management on their plans to invest in Kildare prior to today’s announcement, I know Primark are very serious about developing a state-of-the-art logistics centre that will bring multimillion euro investment and jobs to Newbridge.

“Such increased traffic movement, if the application is approved, will strengthen further the need for a second bridge for Newbridge, which I am determined to see delivered.

"I welcome Kildare County Councils progressions of this project to design phase.”

“Investment commitments such as this Primark project, only further illustrates the strength of draw that Newbridge has to such large-scale investors and I will continue to work with investors to ensure Newbridge is to the fore for all future ventures.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said Newbridge has truly cemented itself as a major national retail hub in recent years.

She added: "We are delighted to have one of Irelands largest shopping centres outside Dublin, Whitewater as well as a sizable Penneys and a plethora of small independent retailers.

“The announcement that planning has been sought for a €75 million distribution facility by Primark to construct a major European wide distribution centre shows how respected Newbridge, and Kildare is in terms of retail”

“Like all towns, Newbridge was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 lockdowns, and with so much of our local employment dependent on the retail sector, it was especially difficult for us to bounce back. But there is no doubt that Newbridge is on the road to recovery, and announcements such as this, and with the recent announcement regarding Frasers and Sports Direct coming to the Whitewater, there is no doubt that the town has a bright future ahead”

“I really hope that the planning for this facility is dealt with swiftly and that all precautions are taken during the development and operational phases to protect our residents and our town. Investment in Newbridge is always welcome, but we always need to be cognoscente of the impact on local residents.”

“While the exact details of this announcement are yet to be released, it is incredibly good news that investment of such a magnitude is on the cards. In order to grow, we need to continue to attract new businesses and new opportunities. The tireless work of our retail professionals has ensured that Newbridge remains a viable and attractive retail hub.”