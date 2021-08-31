Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Newbridge alcohol theft man has 'discerning taste' Naas court hears

Under pressure

Naas Courthouse moving to Racecourse is not good for the town fears local solicitor

The case was heard in Naas Courthouse

A man accused of robbing clothing and alcohol, including bottles of expensive brandy, was described as “a man of discerning taste”, by Judge Miriam Walsh.

Before Naas District Court on August 26 was Vasile Robert Ion, 26, whose address was given as 59 Fernwood Avenue, Dublin 24.

He faces allegations of stealing alcohol to the value of €527 and €377 from the Super Valu outlet at Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, on February 14 and February 18 2016.

He faces a further allegation of stealing goods to the value of €783 from the TK Maxx store in Newbridge on February 16, 2016. All of this property was recovered.

On hearing the brand names and value of some of the individual bottles of brandy, the judge commented that he was a man of discerning taste.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant took security items off the clothing and was stopped by security staff. 

Sgt Jacob added that the defendant has 14 convictions all but one of these occurred after these.

All of the clothing was recovered.

The court also heard that the defendant came here in 2015 and was put under pressure to pay rent and other bills. The theft was described as an act of desperation.

The defendant, who has a partner and two children aged two and four,  had previously worked in construction in Romania and intends to work in that sector here.

Judge Miriam Walsh imposed consecutive custody terms of four months each.

