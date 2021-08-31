Mini heatwave helps sunflower bloom to over 13 feet tall

A proud gardener believes he may have the tallest sunflower in Ireland.

Green-fingered Eamonn Hayden had to climb on a ladder to measure his super plants - one of which is over 13 feet (3.9m) and can be seen towering over this garden fence.



The recent mini heatwave is blooming good for sunflowers as they're flourishing in the warm soil.

Eamonn from Newcastle said: "My sunflowers on average are 12 feet - one is over 13 feet and still growing. It might be the tallest around.

"I started growing sunflowers about four years ago. I take some of the seeds for the following year and leave the rest for the birds.

"I have an annual competition with my children to see who grows the tallest. Don't have to tell you who wins!"

Many people started growing sunflowers from seeds during the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 to add a dash of colour to their gardens.

Meanwhile Sonny O'Brien from Newbridge is also very successful at growing sunflowers.

Six year old Sonny O' Brien from Newbridge is pictured above with his 8ft 6 sunflower he grew himself from seed.

Meanwhile in Rathcoole, Ciara Walsh O'Connor has grown her sunflowers to the height of the upstairs bedroom window on her two-storey house.

"They're nearly 13 feet tall the last time I checked," she said.

The seeds of sunflowers are pressed to make sunflower oil which is used in cooking and for manufacturing potato crisps.

The flowers first originated in Mexico and were brought to Europe by explorers in the 16th Century.

Can you do better? Email us a photo standing beside your sunflowers to editor@kildarepost.com.