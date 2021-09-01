Deaths in County Kildare

Rest In Peace
Des O'Leary
Des O'Leary, Derryvarroge, Donadea
August 30, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gertie, sons Alan and Cathal, daughter Tracey, daughter-in-law Danielle, grandchildren Clodagh, Lauryn and Axel, sister Marie, brothers Gerry and Sean, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Des will be reposing at his residence on Thursday (Sept. 2nd) from 4pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Des (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Des' Committal Service can be viewed after the Funeral Mass on Friday (Sept. 3rd) at approx 2:20pm by clicking on the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html
Terence (Terry) O'Farrell, Ailesbury Park, Newbridge / Belfast, Antrim
August 27. Terry, loving husband of the late Margaret; sadly missed by his adored daughter Maureen, brothers Jim, Frankie and Timothy, sisters Kathleen and Maureen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning to arrive at the Dominican Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Terence's funeral will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.
Joe Leavey
Joe Leavey, Healy's Bridge, Carrigrohane, Cork / Kildare
August 31st 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Joe (late of J.A. Wood), loving husband of the late Joan, loving father of Anne, Bernie, Clare, Joe, Martin, Susan and Pamala and brother of Bill, Alfie and the late Maura. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and Melissa, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Due to current government guidelines Joe’s funeral will take place privately. Visitation will take place at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm. His Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Thursday at 11am on https://www.churchservices.tv/stsenans. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice or the Irish Heart Foundation.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.