Art exhibition to take place in Naas

One of the works that will be on display
An art exhibition featuring the work of Greg Hallahan and Andrew Barrett will take place in the Grá cafe bar, North Main Street, Naas, between September 4 to the end of the month. The exhibition forms part in Culture Night (September 17) and will be open until 8pm on that day.
The exhibition will be open while the café is between 8.30am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9-5.30 on Saturday and 10-5.30 on Sunday.
Greg Hallahan’s ‘65 Roses’ art series came to life in April 2021 to fundraise for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland's annual 65 Roses Day. It raised over €3000, 150 rose artworks were purchased and all proceeds went to CF Ireland. Greg’s other series ‘Vibrations’ is an extension of his colour studies, specifically focusing on the impact of circles and its influence on the human psyche.
Andrew Barrett's collection of work is inspired by Ireland’s natural beauty and rural surroundings. Andrew paints landscape and nature with strong emphasis on atmosphere, mood, and light. Whether it be dramatic lighting and strong contrasts in vast, sunlit, cloudy skies, or the meditative calm and stillness of a moonlit nocturne, Andrew’s paintings seek to absorb the viewer with both inward reflection and outward appreciation of nature.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.