Man tells Naas court his wife is emotionally unstable because of pandemic

A man told Naas District Court that he believes his wife is not emotionally stable because of the pandemic.

He told the court on August 26 that she kicks and scratches him and has screamed at him and he handed in photographs to Judge Miriam Walsh.

The man also told the court he shouts at the children for no reason and she had got an interim protection order against him a week previously.

The man also told the court he sometimes works 12 hours a day to pay the bills and spends more time at work to avoid her.

The man said she is threatening to throw him out of the home.

He also said he is scared and while they have gone to therapy, he claimed she does not want to continue.

“I dont know what she wants to do, she does not want to talk or listen.”

Judge Walsh declined to grant an interim protection order, saying that the man had not met the threshold.