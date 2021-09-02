Man is arrested in Newbridge a day after arriving here - garda

A man who arrived in Ireland recently was facing allegations of breaching the Public Order Act and criminal damage a day later, it was alleged at Naas District Court on August 26.

Maciej Gordecki, 37 , whose address was given as no fixed abode and 108 St Andrew's Road, Bedford, is being prosecuted for allegedly breaching the Public Order Act at Main Street, Newbridge and criminal damage at Newbridge garda station, both on August 20.

Garda Tom Ryan told of calling to an address at Ramblers Court in Newbridge to get identity documents for the defendant but he said an eastern European woman lives there with her daughter.

He said he thinks the defendant arrived in Northern Ireland by ferry from Scotland on August 19.

Gda Ryan also said that enquiries had been made with the Polish and UK police about the defendant.

Opposing a bail application, Garda Ryan said the defendant appears to have no address here.

Garda Ryan said he understands the defendant has resided in the UK for the past thirteen years and he believes he is a flight risk.

Barrister Mark Gibbons said he was applying for bail because the defendant is now readily identifiable and it appeared he had been “caught red handed”.

Mr Gibbons also said he is not known to the gardaí.

Judge Miriam Walsh said she fears the defendant is a flight risk and adjourned the case to September 9.