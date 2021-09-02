Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Man has 178 allegations of rape and sexual assault against sister, Naas court told

Hearing

Naas-courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man aged in his early sixties has been charged with 178 counts of rape and sexual assault, Naas District Court heard on September 1.

The  man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, made no reply when the allegations were put to, the court heard.

Det Gda Christine Brady said she handed the defendant a true copy of each charge after charging him.

She also told the court that there was one alleged victim, who is a younger sister of the defendant.

The court also heard that the case dates back to between June 1970 and April 1979.

Gda Brady said the girl was about eight when the incidents started and there is a four age difference between the injured party and the defendant.

The offences took place in the family home at a time when both were living with their parents. She said the defendant would have been aged 12 at the time.

The garda sought an adjournment until November 10 and said the defendant should have no contact with the injured party.

Judge Desmond Zaidan referred the matter to November 10 and also granted free legal aid.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media