Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Impressive Kildare house to feature on TV programme

Property

Impressive Kildare house to feature on TV programme

Ballindoolin House. Photo: Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

One of County Kildare’s most impressive residential properties features in a new three-part property series Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes takes a look inside some of the grandest  and expensive houses currently on the market in Ireland, starting this Monday night (September 6) on RTÉ One at 10.35pm. 

From country lodges to high-tech masterpieces, waterfront apartments to city centre penthouses, these incredible properties could be your dream ‘home sweet home’- if money was no object. Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes gives viewers a sneak peek behind the doors of Ireland’s multi-million mansions.

The first property visited  is Ballindoolin House in Carbury. A magnificent 200 year old Georgian house, Ballindoolin is one of the largest estates coming to the market in Ireland this year. After an extensive 3 year renovation the programme follows the house as it’s professionally staged before being launched for sale.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media