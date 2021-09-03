Clane students excel in 2021 Leaving Cert

Scoil Mhuire, Clane
Some 200 students took the exam at Scoil Mhuire Clane where principal Padraig Nolan said he was delighted with the results.
The number who sat the exam was twenty more than last year and Mr Nolan, a former Kildare GAA senior footballer and manager, expects that this will be the norm given the population growth in the school’s catchment area.
Six Scoil Mhuire students achieved H1 results across the board in all subjects.
“Some of the students sat the actual exam as well taking the accredited grades, which was encouraging. All of the grades are up and this is probably a reflection of the accredited grade system. The papers were adapted because of the amount of time missed during the academic year (as a result of Covid-19) and rightly so,” added Mr Nolan.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.