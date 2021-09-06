Local groups invited to apply for grants for coping in post-Covid-19 world

Kildare communities and local groups are being invited to apply for grants which can help them ‘Recover Better’ as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Community Foundation for Ireland has re-opened its Covid-19 Recovery Fund in response to research which shows that voluntary, community and charitable groups in Kildare and across the country are struggling to meet demand for lifeline supports and services.

According to the Charities Regulator, 74% of charities reported a severe impact on their organisation's income for 2020. The Wheel, the national association of community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, has published that 82% of charities are very concerned about whether they will have sufficient funds to provide their services in 2021.

The Community Foundation, which is providing the support from private donations, says its aim is to ensure communities in Kildare recover better than the pre-pandemic status quo. To achieve this ambitious goal there are two areas which have been identified as needing immediate support:

· Community Recovery and Resilience: Overcoming Isolation

· Sector Recovery and Resilience: Building Capacity

A total of €580,000 is being made available.

Overcoming Isolation

Isolation and the impact on health and wellbeing is affecting people of all ages. Through this funding we will support social prescribing initiatives in outdoor spaces and online. This will encourage peer support, a sense of community and improved mental wellbeing. Communities and organisations working with them have especially highlighted the need to develop outdoor opportunities for those they work with, as they grapple with living with Covid-19.

Grants of up to €3,000 will be available for grassroots and community development organisations for projects that encourage communities to overcome the isolation of the last year and a half. The key outcome of your project should be building a sense community that encourages socialising, peer support and improved wellbeing.

Building Capacity

In order to recover stronger from the uncertainty of the pandemic, space to think, plan and strategize is crucial. Furthermore, with the uncertainty and even greater marginalisation created by the pandemic, research and advocacy is essential for creating a more equal and resilient society. This open grant round aims to build capacity, strength and resilience within the sector to build a more equal and empowered society.

Grants of up to €20,000 are available to organisations that have been deeply affected by the pandemic.

Applying

Communities and groups in Kildare are being advised that applications are now open and can be made through www.communityfoundation.ie

Announcing the re-opening of the Covid-19 Fund, Denise Charlton of The Community Foundation for Ireland said:

“Over the past 18-months we have seen the very best in people, as Kildare communities came together to over-come an un-precedented challenge. Our donors have been to the fore in offering support with our grant-making this year alone set to exceed €20 million. However, it is also true that lifeline services and supports in communities have been deeply scarred while the recovery is also presenting new challenges. Our approach is a partnership one working hand in hand with those on the ground, listening to their emerging needs and responding to them.

As the recovery unfolds we remain committed to working with advocates, community volunteers and workers, our donors as well as Government to ensure that together we can truly Recover Better.”

The Community Foundation for Ireland and its partners believe in equality for all in thriving communities. We work with individuals, families, corporates and other trusts and foundations as well as Government to translate giving in the moment to giving that is strategic, sustainable and impactful. We use our skills and knowledge developed over 21-years to help donors turn aspirations into effective investments.

In 2020 alone we provided over €15 million in grants. At a time of national crisis we have adapted and responded forming new and unique partnerships, including a Covid-19 Emergency Fund, RTÉ Does Comic Relief as well as the Late Late Toy Show Appeal. Together we have given frontline organisations and lifeline services the resources for digital transformation so their vital work can continue through the Pandemic.

Since our establishment, we have provided in excess of €75m to communities through strategic investments. Our Donors provide leadership and support across areas as diverse as engaging communities on climate action, restorative justice for young people, human rights as well as identifying future priorities, including support for all-island civic society engagement.

In addition, the issues of climate change, domestic violence, as well as rights for minorities such as travellers, migrants and LGBTI+, still need to be urgently addressed. Brexit and the post-Covid scenario will also present their own challenges.

We have a dedicated and committed team; they have extensive experience of grant-making from working with over 5,000 non-profit organisations at a national, regional and local level throughout Ireland and overseas. With over 1,800 community foundations globally, the community foundation model is proven and effective model for social change.