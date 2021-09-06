Sallins couple on 640km fundraising cycle from Malin to Mizen for daughter

A Sallins couple is to take on the "Cycle for CF" Malin to Mizen challenge on September 16.

The Kildare duo Siobhán and JP Hannafin are taking on this group cycle organised by Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

This is a charity very close to their hearts as their daughter Áine was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth.

They will cycle from Malin Head in Co Donegal to Mizen Head in Co Cork a total distance of 640km over four days.

Siobhan and JP said:

As you may know our daughter Áine was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, a progressive genetic disorder, at birth.

Áine, thankfully, is a fit and healthy 10-year-old. She is a talented sports person and Irish dancer full of personality and with grit and determination in abundance. This is what people see.

What you won’t see is all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make sure she stays healthy and can enjoy all the things that kids her age love to do.

Áine’s daily routine includes physio, medication and nebulisers to keep her lungs and airways clear. She also takes medication with every single meal and snack and she needs to understand the impact food has on her bowels when managing her pancreatic enzymes. The list is endless and for the most part Áine takes it in her stride. She has a maturity and sense of self-responsibility beyond her years, for her managing her meds and CF routine is as much as part of life as brushing her teeth daily. We often say Áine has CF, it does not have her!

CF medication and treatments have evolved greatly over the years, and continue to do so. Despite this, in 2021, the predicted median age of people born with CF in Ireland is in the mid-30s. Áine has benefited from recent medical advancements. She deserves to continue to live life to the fullest and that is why it’s vital we continue to raise awareness and much needed funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Without new medication and new therapies being developed Áine’s outlook would be very very different!

I hope you can help us by donating to this great cause! All funds raised here will go directly to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Simply click the Donate button above. All donations are processed securely. You can also share our page using Share options below. This is a great way to show your support.

If you would like make a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, click on link to the fundraising page.