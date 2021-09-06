Kildare Gardaí investigating after car set on fire in middle of estate

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a car was set on fire in the Kilcock area last week.
The vehicle was seen alight in Courtown Park on Thursday, August 26 at 9.45pm.
Leixlip Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for assistance from the public.
