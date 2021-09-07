Green light for new bridge over River Liffey in Straffan

Planning permission has been granted for a new bridge over the River Liffey for farming purposes in Straffan.

Kildare Co Council has approved plans for the proposed private development in Friarstown, according to the Construction Information Service database.

It's understood the structure will be used for the movement of livestock and agricultural vehicles.

According to the designs, the three-span bridge will be over 66m in length.

The three spans will feature lengths of 30.1m, 8.3m and 28.4m including supporting trusses.

The deck will have a width of 2.75m and it will be supported by four abutment walls.

The structure will contain railings on either side which will measure 2.26m high and have a structural depth of 2.5m.

Other works are included such as gravel access ramps.