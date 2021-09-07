Search

07/09/2021

APPROVED: €8m child development centre beside Aldi in Kildare town

Artist's image of the new development / PHOTO: SENSATIONAL KIDS

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Sensational Kids has been granted permission to build child development centre costing €8m in the middle of Kildare town. 

A planning application for a one-hectare site beside Aldi on Grey Abbey Road has been approved by  Kildare County Council.

Being built is a single-storey, child development centre, containing therapy and meeting rooms, staff offices and a canteen.

Also planned is a group training room, a retail shop, external play areas, covered walkways and sensory garden and art installations, according to Construction Information Services.

The designs include car parking and an acoustic screen.

The development will require new masonry boundary walls and landscaping.

Sensational Kids said that the project including purchase, design, project management, legal, and ground works will cost over €8m.

A spokesperson said: "The majority of the project will be funded through a government scheme. However, Sensational Kids still needs to raise €1.1 million directly.

"We have always been innovative when it comes to meeting the needs of children on waiting lists for therapy supports. Now it is time to go to a new level to provide a practical solution that will deliver transformational change for those children who will have access to therapy supports when they need them.

"Your support to help us build Sensational Kids’ HQ will enable us to help more children like James in our community and across Leinster."

People can donate to the project here.

