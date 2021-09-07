Signs erected in Monasterevin to protect swans

Kildare Co Council has erected signs to protect the local swan population in Monasterevin.

Swans are a regular presence around the Canal and River Barrow in the town.

Swans a protected species under Irish legislation.

It is also a criminal offence under the Wildlife Act to interfere with swans during the nesting season.

Similar signs have been erected along the Grand Canal in Naas.

Otter signs were erected by the Council in the Maynooth area in 2015.

The Maynooth Area Office have erected the signs along the Kilcock to Maynooth Road to warn passing motorist that they may encounter an otter moving between the Rye River and the Royal Canal as they forage for food.

The signs were put up following requests from the public and under advice from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

These protected species, while shy, are often on the move at dusk and dawn and may not be seen by passing cars.

Estimated at about 12,000 otters, the current Irish population is declining.

Otters are protected by Irish (Wildlife Acts 1976, 2000), and European law (EU Habitats Directive.