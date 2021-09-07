Seacht Isteach: Seven sets of twins arrive at Naas school

An interior view of Naas Community College earlier this year
They could be called the Magnificent Seven.
Wiktor and Igor Straczynski
Seven sets of twins have started out in first year at Naas Community College.
Niamh and Jenny Smith
The septet are however destined to spend less than a year at the Craddockstown Road school.
Felix and Eloise Kennedy
Áine and Ryan O'Sullivan
Naas Community College is Naas's newest second level school and this year's Leaving Cert class will be the first and only to be hosted there.
Ciara and Katie Neilan
That's because a new state-of-the art premises has been under construction in Millennium Park.
Aymen and Lena Bouhella
And it's hoped that this new building will be open for use before the year's end.
Alex and Katie Barker
Naas Community College is a Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board school.
