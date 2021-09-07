Kildare County Council calls on agricultural workers to join plastic recycling venture

Kildare County Council (KCC) have encouraged members of the public involved in agriculture to recycle their plastics.

The council made the announcement ahead of the Irish Farm Films Producers Group's (IFFPG) annual farm plastics recycling collection later this month in Kildare.

Dates and locations were also shared by the KCC on its official Twitter account:

♻️ @IFFPG are undertaking their annual farm plastics recycling collection, this month in Kildare



We would encourage all in the agriculture sector to take this opportunity to have their plastic waste recycled



Dates and locations below



For more info ▶️https://t.co/vw8uooLRAC pic.twitter.com/SH9k4XhWGh — Kildare County Council (@KildareCoCo) September 5, 2021

The announcement follows ahead of the news that all plastic packaging waste, including soft plastic, can now be placed in Irish household recycling bins as long as it is clean, dry and loose.

A detailed list of the materials that are now accepted in the household recycling bin can be viewed at mywaste.ie.

The IFFPG is the not-for-profit national farm plastics recycling compliance scheme.

According to its official site, it centres around provide cost effective compliance to our members (companies that place farm film products on the market) and a comprehensive recycling service for farmers nationwide to ensure that we exceed national recycling targets as set by the government.

It also claims that they manage this by operating approximately 235 bring-centres annually, as well as providing a farmyard collection service, and that they are currently recycling 28,000 to 30,000 tonnes of farm plastics yearly, which equates to a national recycling rate of over 70%.

For further information, visit farmplastics.ie.