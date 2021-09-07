Search

07/09/2021

Kildare County Council announce temporary road closure in Newbridge

Pic: Kildare County Council

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a temporary road closure in Newbridge.

In association with Irish Water, KCC gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the Ballymany Road (R-445-30) between 7:00 a.m. Monday, October 11 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13.

Specifically, the road will be closed from Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at the Ballymany Road, to Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at Moorfield Crossroads.

This will be done to facilitate wastewater connection works.

The KCC also provided information about alternative routes, saying: "Southbound vehicles travelling on Ballymany Road will be diverted onto Green Road and then diverted onto the R413 Road. Vehicles will be directed north back towards Newbridge where they will reach the end of the diversion. The reverse applies in the opposite direction."

It added: "Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána, and that emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained."

The KCC added that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13. 

