Intoxicated 64 year old man arrested in Naas

Naas Garda Station
A drunk 64 year old man was detained by gardaí in Naas at 11.30am.
The intoxicated man, who is from south Kildare, was arrested at Dublin Road on September 2.
The man was arrested for an alleged breach of the Public Order Act.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.