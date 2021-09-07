Search

07/09/2021

The sights and sounds of Africa will take centre-stage on Culture Night 2021

Pic: Culture Night

Pic: Culture Night

Culture Night 2021 is set to showcase the sights and sounds of Africa next week.

Leixlip library will host a family-friendly evening of live music by the RCCG Covenant Parish of Leixlip and their friends.

Their performance on Culture Night will showcase pieces of attire, music and dance with songs from Kenya, Zimbabwe and Ireland between 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Culture

This event, which will take place on Friday September 17, will be broadcast live from Leixlip Youth Community Centre (subject to COVID – 19 restrictions) and members of the public can connect virtually via Zoom.  

Those interested in joining can do so by booking via Eventbrite.

