Gardaí in Kildare credit van seizure to Active Mobility app

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have said that the Mobility app enabled them in successfully stopping and seizing a van.
The Naas Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter that it was on patrol recently when they stopped this van.
After using the Mobility app, the Unit found that the van was uninsured.
In addition, the driver had given a false name: they were a learner driver with an out of date permit.
The driver was then arrested and the van was seized as a result.
The Garda Active Mobility app was first trialed in Limerick in May of 2017, and allows officers use apps that allow them to check a vehicle's history and tax status.
