Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 8

The death has occurred of Christopher (Chris) Maguire

Rheban Ave., Athy, Kildare / Kinsealy, Dublin



Christopher (Chris) Maguire, Rheban Ave, Athy, passed away, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, on 6th September 2021. Predeceased by his dad Chris Snr. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife and best friend Elaine, his mother Carmel, brothers Robert, John and Michael and their partners, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends and his beloved dog Murf.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a Funeral Mass, with 50% capacity, will be held in Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, at 2pm Thursday, 9th September, followed by burial in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

The death has occurred of Sandra O'Hara

late of Oakfield Park, Naas, Kildare



O’Hara (Kildare) September 2nd, 2021 suddenly, at home, Sandra, late of Oakfield Park, Naas. Beloved mother of Aimee and loving daughter of Mary and the late Peter, much loved sister to Katie, Ruth and Simon. Sandra will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her loving family, relatives, her dog TJ and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral service on Friday (September 10th) at 4 o’clock in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, followed by cremation. Numbers are limited at the crematorium to family and very close friends. So that everyone can join them, the service can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence section please visit https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ or alternatively you can leave a message on the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, please. It was Sandra’s wish that donations, if desired, go to Dunshane Camphill Community in Co Kildare which can be done via this link https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QFFVU6QKTRGF2.

All enquiries to Massey Bros, The Coombe, 01 4533333

The death has occurred of Brendan Graham

Ashtown, Dublin / Drumcondra, Dublin / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Graham, Brendan (late of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, and Drumcondra and Ashtown, Dublin) 5th September 2021 (peacefully, after a short illness) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Formerly of Arthur Guinness & Son; Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Eoin, Brendan will be very sadly missed by his daughter Maria, son Seán, daughter in law Karen, his adored grandchildren Alison and Cillian and many special friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing on Tuesday the 7th of September 2021, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street (with adherence to social distancing guidelines) with removal to St. Saviour’s Church, Dominick Street, arriving for 5pm (note: capacity of attendees at Church is limited to 140 people). Funeral Mass on Wednesday the 8th of September 2021 at 10am followed by burial at St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Harrington

Clane, Kildare



Harrington, James (Jimmy), Clane, Co. Kildare, September 6th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers George, Paddy and Johnny, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Jimmy will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home.

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Jimmy's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane on Wednesday at 11am. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Jimmy's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/.

Jimmy's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230