Solar farm with 35-year lifespan being planned for Kildare townland

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Dublin-based Power Capital Renewable Energy Limited for the construction of a solar farm with an operational life of 35 years.
The proposed facility will be located in the townland of Griffinrath, Celbridge.
The solar farm will comprise of approximately 75,984 photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames within a site area of 44.21 hectares.
The planning documents also refer to 10 transformer stations, a 38kv substation building and a 40ft storage container building.
There will also be seven CCTV security cameras mounted on 4 metre high poles and perimeter security fencing (2 metres high).
Internal access road between the solar panels and the site access are included.
There will also be proposed localised improvements to an existing agricultural access from the adjoining L5065 road.
Also planned is the installation of a 38kv underground electricity cable from the onsite 38kv substation to the 110kv Griffinrath substation located 750m to the southeast.
