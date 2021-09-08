Search

08/09/2021

Calling all Kildare dog lovers: Pawsitive Fitness 'Woofborough' takes place this weekend

Pic: Pawsitive Fitness

Pic: Pawsitive Fitness

Time to unleash your dog's inner greyhound!

Pawsitive Fitness have revealed that it will be hosting its "Woofborough" canicross event this weekend.

A number of classes will be present at the event:

  • 5K (men's and women's classes)
  • 3K
  • 2 Dog Canicross
  • Junior Canicross (11 - 16 years of age)
  • Junior-Junior Canicross (10 years and under)

In addition, there will be a They Still Cani-Cross for dogs over 10 years of age, puppies over six months of age who are too young to do the longer distance classes, or those with disabilities such as three legs, wheelchairs etc.

Pawsitive Fitness have also confirmed that there will be goody bags for all participants and their dogs, as well as a custom event medal.

The group will also be selling t-shirts in aid of The Alfred Beit Foundation, who preserve and make accessible to the public Russborough house, its collections and demesne.

There will also be the option of a half day of human activities including climbing wall, zipline, archery and lots more onsite at CP Adventures on Saturday September 11.

This will cost €35pp and can be booked here with a €10 non-refundable deposit, with the option to pay in full here also.

Those interested in the event or who wish to know more can do so by visiting Eventbrite.

The Woofborough event will take place over September 11 and 12 in the Russborough House & Parklands in Blessington, County Wicklow

The canicross event will take place on September 12.

