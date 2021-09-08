Gardaí investigating burglary in Castledermot area

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place in Castledermot last weekend.
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened in the Barnhill area between Saturday and Sunday.
The occupant returned home to find rooms ransacked.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary that occurred between the 4th and 5th September in Castledermot.
"No injuries were reported as a result of this incident and no property has been reported as missing from the scene.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."
