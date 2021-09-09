Motorists arrested for driving under the influence of drugs at checkpoints in Monasterevin and Kilcock

The scene of one checkpoint / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Two drivers were arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs at checkpoints yesterday, according to Kildare Garda Division.
The Roads Policing Unit based at Naas carried out checkpoints with the Road Safety Authority Customs and Excise in Monasterevin and Kilcock areas.
Two motorists were arrested for drug driving.
In addition, vehicles were seized from Unaccompanied Learner Permit Holders who also had no L-Plates displayed.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and Penalty Points were issued and court appearances will follow in some cases.
Customs Officers also detected two vehicles being driven with green diesel. Fines of €2,000 were levied in these situations.
RSA inspectors inspected 19 vehicles and detecting a series of major and minor offences including tachograph offences on HGVs. Court proceeding will follow.
Roads Policing Unit Naas said it would like to thank the public for it patience during this operations in Monasterevin and Kilcock.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.