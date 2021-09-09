Dozens of jobs to be created with new Penneys hub in Newbridge



Dozens of local jobs will be created in Newbridge if the proposed €75m Penneys depot gets the go ahead by Kildare County Council.

Planning permission is being sought for the development of a 500,000 square foot base featuring a distribution centre, warehouse and offices on a 38-acre site at Great Connell.

Penneys said it cannot comment on potential employment opportunities but sources said a facility of this size could employ dozens of workers.

County Kildare Chamber said the planned project showed yet again that Kildare is a very attractive location for big name companies as well as foreign multinationals.

On the issue of jobs, a spokesperson for Penneys said: “We don’t have any details to share on employment opportunities at this time.”

She added: “The purpose of the new depot development is to add some much-needed capacity to support the company’s ongoing national and international growth and supply chain network strategy into the future.

County Kildare Chamber Chief Executive Allan Shine said: “The proposed new development subject to planning approval further demonstrates that Kildare is ideally located for logistic companies.

“We are ideally situated close to Dublin Port, Airport and all major motorways.

“Our young talented workforce gives confidence to companies such as American Fruit and Flavors in Athy and Keurig Dr Pepper in Newbridge to set up in Co Kildare.”

The proposed new facility off the R445 will be only several hundred metres away from its current depot in Naas Enterprise Park, which has serviced Penneys’ operations in Ireland for the last 17 years.

Penneys said the decision to develop a new advanced facility in Great Connell reflects the need for additional capacity to support the company’s continued growth plans.

Planning documents outline measures in the new facility that are being taken to maximise efficiency and reduce its environmental impact such as rainwater harvesting for water reduction.

Air source heat pumps will be used to provide heating where required and solar panels will help reduce primary electrical energy input. There will also be over 2.3 hectares of landscaping including native Irish trees, wildflower meadow and ponds. The planned depot, which would take three years to build, is designed to serve stores in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.