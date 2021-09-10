Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 10

The death has occurred of Larry McCormack

Glendara, Kill, Kildare / Kilbeggan, Westmeath



McCormack, Larry, Glendara, Kill, Co. Kildare and late of Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath and retired Inspector An Garda Siochana, September 9th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Shirley and Laura, son-in-law Pat, adored granddaughter Sadie, brother Teddy, sister Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Please wear a mask, sanitise your hands and use social distance etiquette at all times.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Cortége will be leaving Larry's residence on Saturday morning at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Larry's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : Kill parish webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Sean Treacy

Prosperous, Kildare



Treacy, Sean, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, September 9th 2021, peacefully at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Beloved son of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his neighbours and friends in Prosperous, friends in Kare and all the coaches and athletes in the Special Olympics Community.

Rest In Peace

Sean will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times whilst in the Funeral Home.

Due to current government guidelines regarding religious ceremonies, Sean's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous. Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolences section below.

The church will be limited in capacity to 50%, but people are welcome to view Sean's Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Sean's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Sean to Prosperous Muintreas.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.