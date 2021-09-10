Ireland is shortlisted for multi-billion dollar Intel investment

The global chief executive of Intel has said Ireland is on the shortlist for a possible further multi-billion dollar investment in additional chip manufacturing capacity.

According to RTÉ News, Pat Gelsinger also said that regardless of whether it wins that, Intel is going to keep investing in Ireland and building its capacity here an announcement on the latest investment is due before the year’s end.

Mr Gelsinger took over as Intel CEO earlier this year and was speaking during a tour of Intel's latest construction site in Leixlip.

As part of his plan to turn the company’s ailing fortunes around, he has revealed plans to build a foundry business where Intel would make chips designed by other firms, rather than itself.

In Munich earlier this week, he said the company aims to invest around €80 billion in Europe over the next decade to boost its manufacturing capacity, including through the construction of two foundry plants.

The locations of these plants will be announced by the end of 2021.

"Ireland is clearly on that list," Mr Gelsinger said, during an interview overlooking the construction site for its latest fabrication plant in Leixlip, in which it has already invested over $7 billion.

"We have gotten nominations for sites from across European countries, some 70 different sites. We are down to about 10 finalists now that have sort of met the bar and Ireland is clearly one of those," the Intel boss said.

The issue was discussed during a meeting on September 9 between Mr Gelsinger and the Taoiseach and executives from IDA Ireland.

"Part of that is that we have felt so embraced by the Irish community, the Irish Government," he said.