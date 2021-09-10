Search

10/09/2021

Newbridge needs better outdoor amenities, Kildare politician tells County Council ahead of MD meeting

Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Newbridge is in "dire need" of outdoor amenities, according to one Kildare politician.

Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin-Healy told KFM Radio that she has called upon Kildare County Council (KCC) to respond with an audit of its lands.

She claims that demand for outdoor amenities extends to the town's hinterland, and is being exacerbated by the on-going construction of new homes.

"There are known needs (in Newbridge), including but not limited to known needs like the national competition level BMX park that has been offered free of charge to the MD, an alternative location to the Curragh Plains for scramblers and motocross bikers, a space for Newbridge Volleyball Club, and additional space needed for sports clubs," she explained.

She added that KCC should also consider "any other method the council believes would best match needs with locations."

The Kildare Newbridge Municipal District will take place on September 15.

